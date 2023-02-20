20th February 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   German firm to print passports, nationality IDs as govt clears debts

German firm to print passports, nationality IDs as govt clears debts

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudan passport and nationality certificate. (File photo).

The Directorate of Nationality, Passport, and Immigration has renewed its agreement with the German company that prints nationality and passport certificates.

The Deputy Director of ICT at the Directorate, Lt. Col David Oromo Jobo says the government managed to pay, in installments, the 5.9 million dollars owed to the company.

David said the company will continue printing the nationality and passport certificates as it waits for the pending payment balance.

“The able leadership of Lt. General Atem Marol, managed to make a number of payments through installment payments that we made that came to about 5.9 million dollars. We still have a pending balance which is to be looked into by our leadership,” Oromo said.

The remaining balance that the company still needs from the government is 1.7 million US dollars.

“In some of the discussions and the agreement that we have come out with, we came out with a solution that the company has accepted, and we came to an agreement that they will continue supplying us with the documents as we wait for the pending payments.”

In December 2022, the Department of Nationality, Passports, and Immigration extended the lifespan of passports from five to ten years.

Lieutenant General Atem Marol Biar, the department’s director said the decision aims to reduce the printing and refurbishment costs.

Meanwhile, Oromo further said that the directorate agreed to add the visa pages from forty-eight to sixty-four pages.

“We are looking forward to having something called change request, and some of this change request need payment, which our leadership managed to clear out with the company.”

“Every citizen will be able to have our normal passports. But for the next sessions, we shall be looking at a passport to be of Five years to ten years and then increment of visa pages from forty-eight to sixty-four.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert 1

Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert

Published Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong 2

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong

Published Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Basketball: South Sudan is Africa’s favorite to qualify for World Cup 3

Basketball: South Sudan is Africa’s favorite to qualify for World Cup

Published Saturday, February 18, 2023

Uganda’s maize poses cancer risk – experts 4

Uganda’s maize poses cancer risk – experts

Published Sunday, February 19, 2023

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast 5

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNFPA official calls for end to under age pregnancies

Published 7 hours ago

Roadmap committee to clarify govt extension – says Lomuro

Published 7 hours ago

German firm to print passports, nationality IDs as govt clears debts

Published 8 hours ago

Robert Mugabe’s son arrested in Zimbabwe over cars trashed at Harare party

Published 8 hours ago

Sudan deputy junta chief calls 2021 coup ‘a mistake’

Published 9 hours ago

UN official dismayed by dire situation of Malakal IDPs

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.