South Sudan’s Ezbon Malish named in ideal lineup for 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Malish has earned a spot in the prestigious African Football Zone ideal lineup following an outstanding performance in his team’s victory over Congo last week.

At just 20 years old, Malish has quickly become one of South Sudan’s most exciting young talents.

Playing for Jamus FC in the Juba league, he has consistently demonstrated his goal-scoring ability, finishing the 2024 season as the South Sudan Cup’s top scorer, with 23 goals in the second division.

His prolific form helped propel Jamus to promotion into the first division.

On the international stage, Malish’s impact has been equally impressive.

In just three appearances for the national team, he has scored four goals, including a crucial brace against Kenya in the qualifiers, and an equalizer in the return leg that secured South Sudan’s spot in the second round of the African qualifiers.

These performances did not go unnoticed by the national team’s French coach, Nicolas, who included Malish in the squad for the AFCON qualifiers.

His international debut against Congo was nothing short of sensational, with two decisive goals that earned him widespread praise from fans and analysts alike.

Currently, Malish is with the South Sudan national team in South Africa for their final AFCON qualifier match.

The team is looking to secure a strong result to improve their FIFA ranking ahead of the next round of qualifiers.

The African Football Zone’s ideal lineup for Round 5 of the AFCON qualifiers includes standout players from across the continent, including Senegal, Morocco, Niger, South Africa, and Tanzania.

Malish’s inclusion reflects his rising profile among Africa’s top young talents.

A Star in the Making

John Aller, former coach of Jamus FC, was one of the first to spot Malish’s potential when he signed him in 2019 when the team was still in the third division.

Despite his youth, Malish made an immediate impact, finishing his first season as the league’s top scorer with an impressive 23 goals.

“What stands out about Ezbon is his seriousness, perseverance, commitment, and his eagerness to grow and learn,” said Aller.

“From the moment he joined us, it was clear he had something special. He was always willing to put in the work, and that’s what set him apart.”

Aller, who preferred to use Malish as a centre forward, praised the young player’s ability to create space for teammates and destabilize opposing defences.

Malish’s tactical versatility has been evident as he transitions to the national team, where he now plays as a centre forward, though he operates as a right-winger for Jamus.

“Ezbon has the football intelligence to make plays that others don’t see. He can pull defenders out of position and open up space for his teammates,” Aller added.

“It’s no surprise that he’s become such an asset to the national team. He’s only 20 years old, and his potential is immense.”

A Bright Future Ahead

Aller is confident that Malish has a bright future ahead of him in professional football.

“At just 20 years old, he has all the qualities needed to play professionally,” he concluded. “He has the drive, the skill, and the mindset to go far in his career.”

As Malish continues to shine both domestically and internationally, South Sudanese football fans are excited to see what the future holds for this rising star.

With his combination of talent, hard work, and determination, Ezbon Malish is proving to be one of the most promising young players in African football.