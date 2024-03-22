Relief official urges economic inclusion of refugees

The head of South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission emphasized the need for polices and laws that encourage economic inclusion of refugees in the country.

Peter Gatwech Kulang said empowering the refugees can develop the country and boost its economy as consumers, employers and taxpayers.

Gatwech referred to Western nations who, according to him, have recognized that welcoming refugee is not only a humanitarian and legal obligation, but an investment that yields economic dividends.

“With the region facing economics and hurdles the country hosting refugees has best opportunity to benefit from the influx of refugees,” he said.

“The host government should formulate timely polices and laws that encourages economic inclusion, allowing refugees access to employment and entrepreneurship that enable them to contribute to the economy as consumers, taxpayers and employers.”

The official made the remarks during the launch of Inkomoko micro-economic activities aimed at supporting refugees, returnees and displaced persons in Central Equatoria and Upper Nile states.

“Many countries in the West are slowly recognizing that welcoming refugees is not only a humanitarian and legal obligation it is an investment that can yield economic dividend especially for countries that are experiencing frugality.”

On her part, Interior Minister Angelina Teny described the Sudanese refugees as “resourceful” and entrepreneurs who should be helped to unlock their potential.

Teny stressed the need to build resilience to cope with the new environment to realize their dreams and have hope.

“Sudanese refugees this can be a second home to them. It is only that they are coming under difficult circumstances, but they are very resourceful they are always entrepreneurs,” Angelina said.

“We may need to help them build resilience because the environment is totally different. Coming from a city, as a very urbanized person who was independent and prosperous, and you come to a life of nothing cannot be easy.”

“We need to help them build resilience and one way is encouraging them to say let us leave together your dreams and let us see how we can help you unlock these dreams potentials and hopes.”

