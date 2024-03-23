23rd March 2024
Finance Ministry, Dubai-based company sign agreement to install data system

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Official from Ministry of Finance and Dubai-based company during the signing ceremony in Juba - Courtesy

The Ministry of Finance and Planning signed an agreement with a Dubai-based company – Afroportal to install and commission the data management system.

The project is part of the Government-Development Partners initiative on Public Financial Management, Institutional Strengthening Project, supported by the World Bank Group.

According to Wednesday’s deal, the company, Afroportal FZ will supply, install, configure, network, and commission the Integrated Financial Management Information Systems including the Training Centre at the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The systems will enable the automation and integration of public financial management processes including budget formulation, execution, accounting, and reporting.

It is expected to ease the civil servants’ payroll system and help in processing public funds payments to spending agencies in a digitised manner.

The data system will serve as a platform to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in allocating and using public resources.

Benjamin Ayali Koyongwa, the Undersecretary for Planning in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, inked the deal on behalf of the government.

And the Executive Director for Afroportal company, Amanuel Estifanos signed for the company in Juba.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Undersecretary for Planning in the Ministry of Finance and Planning said, the centre will help the government streamline the budgeting and budget execution process.

“Support team from Public Finance Management and institutional strength and project of the World Bank to support that we have the system in place that will help us to streamline the budgeting and budget execution process and also roll out the biometric system for cleansing the pot,” Ayal said.

For his part, the Executive Director of Afroportal company, Amanuel Estifanos said the Micro Data Center will compose all the latest technologies and systems.

“We are embarking on a very hard moment in building a digital South Sudan while building a Micro Data Center for the Ministry of Finance and Planning here in South Sudan,” said Amanuel.

“This project is going to be a Monumental one for South Sudan as this is going to be a state of the art,” he said.

“I put on the centre and compost all the latest technologists and systems. Which will incorporate all the security and all the safety.”

