UNMISS officer ‘glad’ to see many women in Aweil police force

A United Nations Police Officer said she was glad to see many women in the South Sudan National Police Service in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

Namungo Enid, a representative of the UN Police, said she has counted 100 women among the 950 police personnel currently undergoing refresher training in the state capital Aweil.

The 45-day training commenced with physical fitness sessions on February 15, 2024.

The trainees are currently being lectured on the rule of law including how to file cases and execute investigations.

The UN police officer Enid said, the presence of women police will bring about effective and efficient management of Gender-based violence and child abuse cases in Aweil.

According to Enid, there are so many women suffering due to Sexual Gender-Based Violence, domestic violence, and child abuse in Aweil town where there are very few female police investigators.

“We are glad to have so many women joining the police force because you know our nation South Sudan and our state Aweil in particular has so many concerns about women,” she said.

“So, if we have policewomen fully empowered with knowledge and skills to address the problems of fellow women outside there in the communities. There are so many women suffering under SGBV, domestic violence, and child abuse.”

“So, the women here who are getting the knowledge and getting the skills in the police work will be effective and if efficient in managing these cases we have been moving to several police stations in within Aweil town here even outside.”

According to the UNMISS officer, Aweil town has very few women police investigators.

The training was directed by the Inspector General of Police, Atem Biar Marol. This was part of his 100-day declaration to professionalize the institution.

