Ramaphosa urges consensus as he leaves for South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said progress in the revitalized peace agreement is commendable while calling for continued dialogue to find consensus on outstanding issues in the agreement.

Ramaphosa jetted back to his country on Thursday afternoon after a three-day visit to South Sudan where he met political leaders on the 2018 peace agreement.

Before his departure, he said South Sudanese political leaders should agree on the necessary conditions for the holding of credible elections, including addressing pending provisions of the such as the adoption of the constitution and security arrangement.

South Sudan is expected to hold its first general elections later this year, as agreed upon by parties to the revitalized peace agreement, after they extended the transitional period for 24-months in August 2022.

The polls outcome would signal an end to the transitional period after the establishment of a democratically elected government.

Ramaphosa called on the transitional government to continue holding dialogues on outstanding tasks for the conduct of credible elections.

Ramaphosa made the remarks, as read out by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, after the two leaders met in Juba on Thursday.

“President Ramaphosa understands that parties are engaged in a national dialogue in order to agree on the necessary conditions for the holding of credible elections,” the statement said.

“This will require addressing the outstanding provisions of the revitalized agreement such as the adoption of the constitution and security arrangement.”

The South African leader, who is seeking reelection in his country next month, said lasting peace, stability and development in South Sudan depends on how the unity government navigates the challenges ahead.

“The revitalized agreement is a very comprehensive commitment on how to take the country forward and the parties to it must be applauded.”

“Progress in the implementation of the provisions of the agreement is laudable, but it is clear more work is still outstanding. As the President returns to South Africa, he is hopeful that the parties will continue to dialogue and find consensus on outstanding issues of the implementation of the revitalized agreement.”

For his part, the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Pitia Morga said South Sudan is committed in the peace implementation and elections.

“The 24 months are coming to an end, which will end at the end of the year 2024, and then we will now witness the elections that the parties to the revitalized peace agreement had promised to the people of South Sudan.”

“South Sudan is going to go elections in December 2024, so this country is so grateful your excellency, minister of foreign affairs of South Africa for coming of his excellency the President of the Republic of South Africa and you being the member of this delegation, we are so grateful for your presence in the country.”

Cyril Ramaphosa first arrived in Juba on Tuesday and his visit was in a bid to break the impasse on the implementation of the peace agreement as the country gears towards elections.

He met with President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and the political parties, electoral bodies, peace monitoring body R-JMEC, African Unionand IGAD.