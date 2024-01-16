16th January 2024
Prisoners at crowded Juba prison die of suffocation, says official

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Juba Central prison accomodates 2767 inmates including 42 lunatics.

At least two inmates on a trial list have suffocated to death this month due to overcrowding at Juba National Prison, according to Director of the facility.

The Prison built in 1940 with the capacity to accommodate 500 inmates is now a home to 2838 convicts and suspects awaiting trial.

There are 937 convicts including 190 on death row and 1816 awaiting trial.

” Some cases of death occur among the waiting inmates who are the majority, but there are two cases (this month). Many cases of suffocation occur to inmates due to overcrowding in the prison,” 1st Lieutenant General, Atok Atem Barack told Eye Radio during an inspection visit to the inmates by the Ministers of Justice and Interior on Monday.

Gen. Atems said the severe crowding has also put inmates under psychological stress -with many, suffering from hygiene-related illnesses.

“They are waiting for the trial procedures, which may take a long time, and they know that they will be executed, which leads to the creation of a psychological condition and physical diseases that lead to death.”

General Atem added that there are some suspects whose prison orders haven’t been renewed since 2020 and he called on the court authorities and the prosecutors to cooperate in renewing the prison order.

16th January 2024

