Calm returns to Ayod County after tension between army, spiritual leader

Authorities in Ayod County of Jonglei State confirmed that calm has returned to Ayod after tension between the army and local spiritual leader Makuac Tut.

According to Commissioner James Choul Jiek, the security situation is calm following Sunday’s tension between an army commander and the area spiritual leader Makuac Tut.

In a written statement, the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) sounded an alarm that some Generals in Ayod County yesterday shot heavy guns in the air in a provocation.

The organization warned those involved to understand their roles and responsibilities according to the International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.

Commissioner Choul accused forces loyal to Dr Riek Machar of the shooting.

The County official told Eye Radio that following the incident, he talked to the leadership of the SPLM In Opposition to advise the forces to refrain from aggression.

Commissioner Choul spoke to Eye-radio in an exclusive interview earlier today.

“We got information about the spiritual leader and armed forces loyal to Dr. Riak Machar patrolling the area as such we decided to deploy security agents to monitor the situation from escalating,” said Commissioner Chuol.

” I talked with him “Dr. Riak” yesterday [Sunday] via phone and told him, to advise his forces deployed on the ground here not to launch a fight otherwise we will defend ourselves,” he said.

“I believe his [Dr. Riek] general listen to him, and that’s why the security situation in Ayod County is calm. There’s nothing bad and people are after their routine business.”

In response, SPLM-IO spokesperson Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel denies the allegation, saying the forces are not involved in any proactive movement in the area.

“I’ve made a confirmation from our field commander, they were like this General you mentioned, have defected to the SSPDF two years ago. So, he’s not a member of the SPLM-IO anymore,” Col. Lam said.

“He’s under the command and control of the SSPDF and from what we’re told, the SSPDF are in communication with this general who is trying to cause havoc in Ayod to fit whatever they’re doing because this is their forces, these are allied to them,” he said.

“Some of them are militias but the major general is completely an SSPDF.”

