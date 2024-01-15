15th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Aviation | News   |   UN aircraft lands safely at Juba airport after bird strike

UN aircraft lands safely at Juba airport after bird strike

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

United Nations charter plane forced land at Juba International Airport due to a bird strike. (Photo: Eye Radio)

A bird strike forced a United Nations charter plane destined for Wau to return and land safely at Juba International Airport 10 minutes after it took off on Monday, one of the passengers said.

The UNO-516P plane carried 35 passengers and crew members – mainly the peacekeeping body’s staff, when it experienced the technical glitch.

One of the passengers, who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity said the crew were forced to cut short the trip after an eagle falcon hit its engine causing damage.

The bird got trapped in the engine, disrupting the normal function of the aero plane, forcing it to disembark from the journey.

“On taking off from Juba, just ten minutes to the flight, the pilot announced that we were making landing back to Juba,” said the source, whom we choose to name as John to protect his identity.

“We saw that there’s extensive damage to the nose of the plane through the nose and to the engine. The eagle falcon struck the aero plane from the front side.”

John commended the pilot for acting with professionality to save their lives without causing any panic to them.

“We had to make an emergency landing, and the pilot seems to be very professional, they didn’t alarm us. If he were to tell us exactly what was happening, people could have panicked, but we never panicked.”

A bird strike is a collision between a bird and an aircraft which is in flight or on a takeoff or landing roll. Bird Strike is common and can be a significant threat to aircraft safety.

 

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 1

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 2

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M 3

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Church laments eviction, seeks Kiir’s help to reclaim land 4

Church laments eviction, seeks Kiir’s help to reclaim land

Published Friday, January 12, 2024

Uganda universities teaching over 200 expired courses – report 5

Uganda universities teaching over 200 expired courses – report

Published Thursday, January 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN aircraft lands safely at Juba airport after bird strike

Published 1 hour ago

Nunu urges peace parties to hold consensus meeting on election

Published 2 hours ago

TODAY IN HISTORY: South Sudanese vote in referendum to choose independence

Published 2 hours ago

EAC SG Mathuki briefs chairman Kiir on regional crisis

Published 3 hours ago

7 detained Aweil teachers released on bail – police

Published 5 hours ago

UNMISS commander calls on Jonglei, Pibor to stop revenge attacks

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!