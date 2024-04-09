‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang

Mabior Garang, son of SPLM/SPLA founder Dr John Garang de Mabior said he is alive today because of financial support from President Salva Kiir even during his time with SPLM-IO.

The former Minister of Water and Irrigation recounted his journey of survival from an illness that caused vision loss in one eye, eventually resulting in blindness.

In his social media post on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Mabior explained the reason why he has been out of the country for such a long time.

He stated that he had been outside the country due to a life-threatening illness.

“The real reason I have been out of the country for such a prolonged period has been due to a life-threatening illness that afflicted me in 2018,” Mabior said.

“It was only two days after I came back to Nairobi in 2018 that I fell ill. It started with a mild palsy. The left side of my face was paralysed, and I lost vision in one eye,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the condition spread through my body very quickly. I soon went blind, I was deaf in one ear, my speech was impaired, and I could not walk.

Grateful to President Kiir

Mabior acknowledged President Salva Kiir’s financial support during a life-threatening illness that left one side of his face paralysed.

He stated that he is alive today because of President Kiir’s support.

“One of the cousin-brothers who cares was able to pass a message to President Salva Kiir. When the president found out about the condition I was in, he was able to send me some money that I used for my treatment. I am alive today because of this assistance,” Mabior stated.

“It is not out of a dispute with the president. It is the president, who is the reason I am still alive today, and able to return to the country,” he said.

“While I was still in the SPLM-IO, President Salva Kiir provided some money for my treatment.”

He reassured the public that the narrative of self-imposed exile was fabricated by unnamed individuals, whom he referred to as his detractors.

“I would like to assure the public that the narrative that I have gone into self-imposed exile is the negative propaganda of my detractors, who do not want me in South Sudan for some reason,” Mabior said in a post on his social media page.

Mabior who has been in Juba now for over two weeks appreciated the warm welcome he received from fellow South Sudanese.

“I appreciate the warm welcome I have received from my fellow Junubeen. “welcome back, captain!” Is what I constantly hear everywhere I go,” he stated.

