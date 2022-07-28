President Kiir in Uganda for regional conference

President Salva Kiir has arrived at the Ugandan capital, Kampala to attend the regional Inter-Ministerial conference on Migration, Environment and Climate change.

The three- day Conference on Climate Change facilitated by the International Organization for Immigration, concludes on Friday.

It brings together high-level government representatives, to develop an integrated approach to climate change induced migration, across the East and Horn of Africa.

President Kiir was accompanied by a delegation of five ministers, including Presidential Affairs Minister Barnaba Marial, Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro and Foreign Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng.

Others are the Minister of Interior Mahmoud Solomon Agok and the Minister of Environment and Forestry Hon. Josephine Napwon.

His Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny said in a statement that President Kiir will join regional leaders to discuss and adopt a unified position on the Nile water management.

“The regional leaders will also discuss and adopt one stand on Nile River dredging, which will be presented at the 27th UN Climate Change conference that will be held in Sharm-el-Sheik, Egypt, from 6 to 18 November 2022,” said Ateny.

Kiir is also expected to hold meetings with President Yoweri Museveni “to discuss the proposed roadmap that will pave way for transitional period.”

The Inter-ministerial conference is under the theme; “Enhancing corporation in relation to climate change-induced immigration, displacement and possible relocation.”

Conference participants will explore key areas of cooperation in mitigating the adverse effects and taking advantage of the opportunities of climate change-related mobility.

The conference, attended by 14 countries from across the horn of Africa, will conclude with a joint Declaration by States on enhancing regional cooperation in relation to climate change induced human migration.

