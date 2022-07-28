SSPDF “killed 65 rebels” in Mayom as army wages war on Buay’s forces

The army spokesperson said the SSPDF raided the positions of armed opposition group, loyal to Stephen Buay Rolnyang in Mayom County, killing 65 of their fighters.

Major General Lul Ruai Koang said SSPDF infantry unit attacked the armed group in Manyang and Kuerdeet on Wednesday.

“The SSPDF mobile infantry unit attacked the bandits’ hideout at Manyang, Kuerdeet and Bon-weer. The surprise and simultaneous attack resulted in 65 rebels getting neutralized in action and the recovery of 9 AK-47assualt rifles,” said General Lul.

Eye Radio could not independently verify the death toll from the fighting, and the army spokesman did not give updates on the SSPDF casualties.

In a press statement at the General Headquarters in Juba on Thursday, Lul said the army has declared a full-scale crackdown on the forces of Stephen Buay Rolnyang.

“The leadership of the SSPDF would like to make the following assurance, that surgical offensive operation will continue to bring to bring bandit commanders to book,” he said.

The renewed violence occurred a day after the killing of 19 people in an ambush along the Warrap – Unity State border.

Also last week, the armed opposition group, loyal to Stephen Buay Rolnyang attacked the residence of the Commissioner of Mayom County and killed him along with 11 other members of the organized forces.

The attacked still haunts the state, and has drawn condemnations from activists, as well as head of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

General Lul justified that the army carried out the attack “in exercise of our own mandate protecting territorial integrity of the republic, the citizens and their properties.”

He termed the group as a “few disgruntled former servicemen, with majority being criminals, mostly murderers, rapists, highway robbers and cattle raiders that are operating in no man’s land” between Twic and Mayom counties.

On Wednesday, UNMISS appealed to armed groups to lay down their weapons and participate in peace efforts.

“Sub-national violence has already had a devastating effect on communities. This is the only way to break the cycles of violence and revenge killings, and pave the way for durable and sustainable peace,” UNMISS Special Representative, Nicholas Haysom.

