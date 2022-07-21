21st July 2022
President Kiir extends 2021/2022 budget for additional three months

President Salva Kiir - Photo credit: Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has withheld the implementation of the fiscal budget of the year 2022/2023 for three months.

This year’s approved annual budget is to the tune of one point three trillion South Sudanese pounds.

The country’s fiscal budget starts on July 1st annually.

However, in an order read on the state-owned TV, SSBC Thursday evening, President Salva Kiir extended last year’s budget until the end of September.

Mr. Kiir was cited as saying the delay is to enable the Ministry of Finance to meet previous essential government obligations including salaries, operation cost, peace-related matters as well as covid-19 interventions.

However, over the years, the government had deliberately passed supplementary budgets to fund its activities, except in 2021/2022 when it approved 338 billion pounds.

21st July 2022

