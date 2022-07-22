Opposition parties to supplement SPLM-IG peace roadmap, Dr. Elia

Political parties will Friday submit their contributions to the SPLM-IG’s proposed end of the transitional period roadmap, according to the Cabinet Affairs Minister.

Dr. Elia Lomuro said the presidency held an extra-ordinary meeting Thursday to seek views of the leaders of other parties to the agreement on the road map presented to President Salva kiir last weekend.

The proposal was presented last Friday by the Presidential Advisor, Tut Gatluak Manime, Foreign Affairs Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng, Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth and Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro.

The team said the road would guide the country towards the end of the transitional period and pave the way for a peaceful and credible elections.

It also sets targets for the implementation of the security arrangements and the expected graduation of the united forces.

In reaction, the SPLM-IO of Dr Riek Machar and the National Democratic Movement led by Dr Lam Akol had criticized the roadmap saying the document did not represent their views.

Both parties said they were not consulted in the crafting of the roadmap and describe the move as a one-party initiative.

In his remarks following the Thursday meeting, Doctor Elia Lomuro admitted that the other signatories to agreement did not participate in the development of the road map.

However, he said the leaders of the peace parties agreed to forward their contributions to the roadmap by Friday morning.

““I know the road map has been a matter of serious concerns to the partners, but today their concerns are alleviated by the fact that there is no difference of opinions in the details of the roadmap. But because is it a proposal from one partner, all of them agreed that its’ important all of them bring their opinion.”

“We are delighted, the President is very happy with the cooperation of the parties to the agreement with their vision and comments on the road map”, he stated.

The views will then be incorporated into the document to be discussed in the next meeting.

The peace parties are left with less than eight months to the end of the transitional period.

However, according to the Cabinet Affairs Minister, the road map has set the time-frame for implementing remaining tasks of the agreement.

“It united time-frame, the start date, the finish date to give us a broad outlook as to how much time we have to finish the key provisions that are necessary.”

On Wednesday, the Executive Director of the Community empowerment for progress organizations, Edmond Yakani said the country is not yet ready for elections, citing the lack of a conducive environment.

