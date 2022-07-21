DRC doctors to offer free treatment for defiled S. Sudanese girl

On Saturday, a surgical consultant at Juba Military Hospital through Eye Radio appealed to well-wishers to save the little girl after learning the family had no capacity to pay for her treatment.

Dr. Ajak Makor said the minor is suffering from fistula after she was raped by a grown-up man on the outskirts of Juba in September last year.

This caused a bacterial infection, which can lead to sepsis, and even death.

After reading the story of the little girl on the Eye Radio website, James Lual Aketch, midwifery, took it upon himself to call his counterparts in other countries to save the toddler.

Mr. Aketch said after he and his colleagues in South Sudan saw the story on Eye Radio platforms, they shared the sad story with their friends in the diaspora.

He added that their friends shared the story with their friends working with the LFAM organization, who immediately offered to support the minor.

Aketch points out that the girl will now be treated at Panzi Hospital and Foundation in Bukavu of Eastern DRC.

He said that LFAM is an organization that has been supplying Misoprostol to Panzi Hoapital and Foundation.

The hospital is headed by the Congolese Nobel Laureate, Dr. Denis Mukwege, the winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Congolese gynecologist won the Nobel Prize for his work in repairing the bodies and mental health of women who are sexually bruised by soldiers and rebels.

Dr. Mukwege and the team have offered free medical treatment to the ailing girl.

They will also offer free accommodation, and cater for their medical bill as she undergoes free surgery at Panzi Hospital.

“Immediately after we received the information on Eye Radio, we sent the issue to our friend outside. So, immediately our friend implemented it and they are going to offer free treatment for the young girl,” Lual told Eye Radio.

“Our arrangements have been done and we are going to meet with the family this afternoon to that we brief them on the progress we made about the hospital where the child will be taken,

“We shall also ask them to bring us the traveling documents so that we process the visas and their tickets so that they can go to DRC.”

The young girl was a victim of sexual assault by 29 year- old man a member of a unit of the organized force in the outskirts of Juba in September 2021.