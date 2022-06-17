17th June 2022
Presidency to resolve Political Parties Bill controversy – Kiir

Author: Koang Pal | Published: 38 mins ago

President Salva Kiir - CREDIT | Office of the President | Nov. 29, 2021

The controversy over the Political Parties Bill 2022 will be resolved at the level of the peace presidency, the Speaker of R-TNLA has said.

This came after the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba on Thursday briefed the President on the matter.

This week, SPLM-IO MPs decried the passing of the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2022 last month.

The opposition MPs said the bill was passed despite their reservations on the modalities to provide financing to the political parties and the conditions for a party to be legally registered.

The act stipulates that for a political party to be registered, it must have at least five hundred members from each of the ten states.

And that a party will be allocated a budget based on the outcome of a general election – which some opposition MPs opposed.

However, Nunu told President Salva Kiir on Thursday the august house had smoothly deliberated on the Bill in a transparent manner and passed it, a decision she said was later rejected by the SPLM-IO members.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Nunu said there was no reason for the SPLM-IO Parliamentary caucus to boycott the sittings due to this matter.

She claimed that the debate took place in a transparent manner and the majority of the MPs endorsed the Bill.

The Speaker reminded and appealed to the Members of SPLM-IO that the parties are there not to fight, but to implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

She appealed to the peace parties to work together and resolve issues amicably in order to bring peace and stability to the citizens.

Nunu also urged the law makers to wait for the outcome from the Presidency meeting since the matter has been referred to the level of the Presidency.

