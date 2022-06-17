Gov. Aleu suspends ‘uncooperative’ Tonj North Commissioner

The governor of Warrap State has suspended the Commissioner of Tonj North County over deteriorating security situation in the area.

Gen. Aleu Ayieny Aleu suspended Commissioner Kuol Akoon Kuol from office after reports of volatile security situation and communal violence.

His suspension followed reports of escalating ethnic violence that left seven people killed, early this month.

The military governor stated in the suspension letter that Gen. Kuol Akoon did not want to cooperate with commanders of security forces who are deployed in the county.

The state Minister of Information Riing Deng Ading told Eye Radio the governor has formed a committee to investigate the trigger of the renewed insecurities.

“The Acting Governor ordered the suspension of the County Commissioner of Tonj North, Hon. Brig. Gen. Kuol Akoon Kuol with the effect of yesterday,” Riing said.

“The reason, as provided in the letter, is that he was lacking cooperation with the regular forces in his County and he was negligent to security threats those are the main things that led to his suspension,” the government spokesperson added.

Governor Aleu has tasked senior Administrator Bak Ajout Kuot to assume his duties as the Acting Commissioner and Executive Director of the County.

For his part, the suspended commissioner admitted there have been incidents of insecurities and killings within his administrative jurisdiction.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, the commissioner welcomed his suspension and the investigation.

“What happened is an administrative issue, if there is something I will be ask, and if there’s something wrong I will be held accountable accordingly,

“I am responsible there and these things happened in my present and if there’s any accountability I will answer and I can also ask the committee,” said the embattled commissioner.

