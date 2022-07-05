Pope’s envoy pleads for peace upon arrival in Juba

The Secretary of State at the Vatican has echoed the call of Pope Francis to South Sudanese leaders to pursue peace and reconciliation.



Cardinal Pietro Parolin made this remark to Journalists upon his arrival in Juba this morning.

He was received by Catholic Bishops of South Sudan and Sudan including priests, nuns, government officials, and believers.

In his statement, Parolin says, the Holy Father is very much in need of lasting peace and reconciliation among the citizens.

“We feel we are very much in communion with the Holy Father on this day. He is very concerned about the reconciliation and peace of South Sudan and he is following the good development that is taking place. He will assure you and the population of the Church with the authorities in his prayers and spiritual support,” said the Pope’s envoy on his arrival in Juba.

Newly installed Yei Catholic Bishop, Alex Lodiong believes the coming of the Papal delegate signals Pope’s love towards South Sudan.

He calls on the South Sudanese to embrace peace to attract many others to visit the country.

“The coming of this Papal delegate is very important because it shows really how the Pope loves South Sudan and he will not like that this period that was set for his visit goes just free without anybody coming,” Bishop Alex said.

“We are grateful and he has expressed himself that his coming here he never expected this reception that is so big, he expected something small because it was not prepared for him but he got surprised that the people of South Sudan are welcoming,

“That is what we are and we should be like that and as he comes we hope his coming becomes a beginning, starting for real peace, peace in this Country,

“Once there is peace in this Country, I am telling you many people will come to this Country and this Country will be blessed.”

For his part, Kuol Manyang Juuk, Senior Presidential Advisor welcomes the visiting Papal delegate to Juba.

“The whole government is happy to receive him, he will be seeing the President today and the population is very happy,” said Kuol.

“The population of Juba, the population of South Sudan, all the Churches are happy for this visit and they feel that South Sudan is blessed.”

Late last month, the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba announced the visit of the Vatican’s Secretary of State to Juba.

The Papal envoy will today meet President Kiir and his First Vice President Dr Machar.

He is expected to travel to Bentiu in Unity State tomorrow before celebrating a Holy Mass on Thursday at Dr. John Garang’s Mausoleum.

The Vatican’s Prime Minister will also meet the Catholic Priests and Religious.

He will then conclude his mission on Friday after visiting St Paul’s Major Seminary, the Catholic University of South Sudan, and the children’s hospital, Usratuna.