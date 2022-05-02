Police caution motorists against drunk, underage driving

The Director of the National Traffic Police has warned motorists in Juba against driving under intoxication during the festive season.

Major General Kon John Akot issued the warning after some residents raised concerns about the increasing rate of accidents on the roads of Juba.

General Akot says the traffic police will take punitive measures against anyone found drunk and driving.

He said motorbike owners are not allowed to carry more than one passenger, and drivers are urged to abide by traffic and safety rules.

“We will take legal measures against anyone who drives a car while drunk or is driving at a speed exceeding the permissible speed within the town. Also, anyone who drives a car must wear a seat belt and not wear sandals,” Akot warned.

He went on to say “any person who violates these rules will have legal action taken against him, adding that “a motorcyclist is prohibited from carrying three people, and it is prohibited to drive a motorbike for those under the age of eighteen,”

In January this year, the government launched a digitized traffic system including installation of signage to regulate traffic flow in Juba City.

The system was meant to equip traffic police with special devices to read active and expired logbooks.

It can also automatically process penalties based on vehicle types and the duration of expiry dates.

In 2014, South Sudan’s first-ever traffic lights were officially unveiled in the capital Juba.

