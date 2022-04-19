20th April 2022
Pibor launches campaign to sensitize young people to cease hostilities

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 11 hours ago

Pibor Administrative Area - Courtesy

Authorities in the Pibor Administrative Area have launched a campaign to sensitize young people to cease all forms of hostilities, the Deputy Chief of Administrator has said.

John Abula Ojulu stated that the local authorities and partners have formed a team of peace ambassadors comprising local chiefs, women groups, youth, and church-based groups.

The group is tasked with educating young people in the villages and cattle camps to abandon cattle raiding and child abduction.

John Abula says the rise in violence is due to the high rate of illiteracy among the young people in the area.

“In Greater Pibor, we formed what we call peace promoters and these peace promoters are in cattle camps and sensitizing the youth to abandon cattle raids and child abduction,” Abul told Eye Radio from Pibor on Tuesday.

“We are moving on with that program and we also have a group of women which we call Kaber de women, those are peace ambassadors helping us in the area, talking to youth to abandon these negative practices.

“Youths are the main target in our program. And the change will not come in a day, it is a process, so we are trying and I hope in the future, everything will reduce.”

Since the beginning of this year, neighboring communities have accused some youth allegedly from Pibor of hostile activities.

These include cattle raiding, child abductions, and several incidents of road ambushes that crippled the transport network and blocked aid to the area.

Abula however says the peace campaigns have helped minimize negative practices among the local youth.

