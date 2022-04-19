20th April 2022
Civilians surrender 37 guns in volunteer disarmament in Tonj East

Civilians surrender 37 guns in volunteer disarmament in Tonj East

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 11 hours ago

A young herdsman poses with a semi-automatic weapon. Guns are rife in rural South Sudan, for self-protection or defence against cattle raiders | Credit | AFP

At least 37 guns have been handed over by civilians in Tonj East County of Warrap State, the County Commissioner has said.

John Deng Kok says the locals have surrendered the weapons during the ongoing peaceful disarmament in the area.

Last month, the governor of Warrap State, General Aleu Ayieny Aleu, launched a peaceful disarmament campaign in the Greater Tonj Area.

Warrap State information minister, Ring Deng Ading, said the state government launched the disarmament program in the three counties of Tonj East, Tonj North, and Tonj South.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Tonj East says the first phase of the disarmament; the peaceful disarmament is proving effective.

“The commencing of disarmament has started in phase one, that is peaceful disarmament and I hope with this phase one, we will finish the whole process without reaching the second phase which is a forceful one,” Deng told Eye Radio on Monday.

“The authority of Tonj East has now collected 37 guns from different locations and Payams in the last two weeks.

“We are still asking for the voluntary surrendering of firearms to the government by legal owners who are holding the firearms.

“The commencement of forceful disarmament is not there because the communities have agreed already to return their guns.  There is no need for using forceful disarmament.”

Warrap State has witnessed long-standing inter-communal and cattle-related conflict especially among the communities of Luacnujang, Thiik, and Lou Paher.

In 2020, more than a hundred people were reported killed during clashes involving soldiers and civilians in Tonj East County.

