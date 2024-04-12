Parliament forms committee to study Kiir’s speech

The National Legislature has formed a committee to scrutinize President Salva Kiir’s 3rd April address delivered during the inaugural session of the August House.

President Kiir’s speech at the first session of the year 2024, covered several topics, including boosting agriculture, economic reforms, youth employment, upcoming elections, and regional security.

In an extraordinary sitting on Thursday, the lawmakers endorsed the 23-member committee, tasked with studying the president’s speech.

The committee is expected to subsequently report its findings to the parliament within a two-week period.

Parliament Spokesperson John Agany said the committee headed by Hon. Dengtiel Ayuel Kur is mandated to thoroughly discuss, tackle and scrutinize the President address.

“The Speech of the President has been already tabled today and the Right Honorable Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba has committed it to the new committee formed to discuss and tackle the scrutinize the speech,” he told reporters.

Agany, also the Chairperson of Information Committee, said once the president’s speech is deliberated upon and endorsed by the legislators, it will serve as a policy framework guiding governmental actions.

“On that regard, it will be used by the government, especially when comes to security sector; we need to be secure, and we also need to have food security which the president mentioned clearly.”

Speaking during the first parliamentary session of 2024, President Kiir pledged his government’s commitment to tackling the economic hardships facing South Sudan as he reopened the transitional national parliament on Wednesday.

Kiir said he acknowledges the challenges facing the economy which is currently hit by inflation partly triggered by barriers on the export of the country’s vital crude oil.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter