3rd April 2024
One killed in Ikwotos cattle raiding

One killed in Ikwotos cattle raiding

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 1 hour ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

Eastern Equatoria State government has condemned the killing of one person in a cattle-related incident in Ikwotos County on Monday.

The state Minister of Information Elias Ahaj said armed youth suspected to be from Romula village raided a cattle camp in neighboring Iteuso area.

“On 1st April 2024, an organized raid happened after when it had stopped for long time in the State carried out by the suspected youth from Romula against the cattle of Iteuso, Losihet Boma of Ikotos Payam,” the minister said.

He stated that the raiders killed a young man and fled with unspecified number of cattle, adding that the incident is the first of its kind in many years.

Minister Ahaj did neither disclose the identity of the victim.

In a press briefing in Torit town, he appealed to the state youth to cease cattle raiding and pursue productive activities.

“One person was confirmed shot dead by those attackers and more details will follow. We also condemn these organized cattle raiding in the strongest terms possible.”

“We also urge the youth to abandon and pursue other economic survival means such as farming, business activities and innovative works.”

Minister Ahaj further stated that the government is working hard to apprehend the perpetrators to face justice.

“The state government will work tirelessly to make sure those involved in the organized cattle raid are apprehended and brought to book to face the full force of the law and cattle be returned to their rightful owners.”

 

 

