6th July 2023
Court orders Radio Jonglei to pay ex-staff SSP1.6M for unfair dismissal

Author : | Published: 2 hours ago

Tijwog Agwet, the Chief Executive Officer of Radio Jonglei - Courtesy

A high court has ordered the management of Radio Jonglei in Bor to pay one-point six million in compensation to former staff it fired last year.

In May last year, the station management terminated the contract of Deng Ghai Deng, the Chief Editor, Aluel Kut Angeth, Mach Mayol, Agol Samuel Panchol and Cho Makol RiAk.

It claimed that the staff aired the news that ignored the protocol of the leadership of Jonglei State.

According to the court verdict dated July 3rd, the administration terminated the contracts without notice and their gratuity pay and remedies for the unfair termination.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, the High Court Jude, John Yel Aleu ordered the Station Manager to pay 1 660,400 pounds to the five plaintiffs; 438, 000 to Deng Ghai Deng, 411,000 to Aluel Kut Angeth, 297,600 Mach Mayol Riak, the same amount to Agol Samuel Panchol and 216,00 to Cho Makol Raik.

He cited the defendant violated section 82. 80, 81, and 85 of the South Sudan Labor Act 2017

Mach Mayol Riak, one of the complainants represented his colleagues in the court case.

“I was one of Radio Jonglei’s staff who was dismissed unlawfully by the director, and we filed a case against him,” Mayol said.

“We were terminated unfairly without ending our contract so that we are given our benefits.”

That was Mach Mayol Riak one of the terminated employees of Radio Jonglei.

