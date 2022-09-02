2nd September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Official warns: “Watch out for internet scammers!”

Official warns: “Watch out for internet scammers!”

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 41 mins ago

Poster for online scam awareness. | Photo: Techlicious.

The National Bureau of Statistics has appealed to the public to be vigilant of social media scammers after a fake information linked with the institution advertised positions of alleged census staff.

Early this week, a statement circulated on social media sites purported that the World Bank was sponsoring recruitment of 12,600 census officials.

The letter alleged that said the Bureau of Statistics is employing staffs to help undertake the 2022 Population and housing Census across all the States of South Sudan.

However, Jacob Biar Deng, the Senior Information Officer at the Bureau of Statistics dismisses the sponsored recruitment as fake news.

Fake advertisement alleging World Bank-sponsored recruitment of census officials in South Sudan. – Eye Radio.

“This one is fake, and it is not bureau who did it. Some group somewhere sat and cook to make that advertisement,” he told Eye Radio.

Biar called on the public to ignore the fake advertisement, saying no population and housing census can be undertaken without an order from the government.

“Even though we are going to run the census, we will reassure to the orders from the presidency first given the green light that NBS we have to conduct the census, so you prepare and do the census.”

“And then if there the government will call the World Bank to do it on our behalf. Because we are a government institution and we have a mandate.”

He added that the National Bureau of Statistics is mandated to carry out the population census recruitment as a government institution, and not the World Bank.

According to technology experts and online safety campaign groups in the country, the growth of global technological advancements enhances the potential for threats to many internet users.

“For example, various South Sudanese online users with no or little social media, cyber, telecom and safety knowledge or skills have easily become victims of online threats,” noted #DefyHateNow, a media organization debunking hate speech and fake news.

Last year, #defyhatenow said it initiated the South Sudan Safety Comm project after many online users expressed pitiful stories related to online threats.

The malicious vices included hacking, cyber-bullying, impersonations of accounts, fake jobs and grants, fake scholarships, as well as health scams, among others. read more on  http://https://defyhatenow.org/online-scam-a-tragedy-that-has-left-many-s-sudanese-traumatized/.

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Public invited to witness graduation of forces 1

Public invited to witness graduation of forces

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal 2

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns 3

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal 4

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police 5

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Official warns: “Watch out for internet scammers!”

Published 41 mins ago

Jonglei Health Minister hands DG 3 months suspension for “insubordination”

Published 3 hours ago

Wau officials contemplate suicide awareness as two men take own lives

Published 18 hours ago

Six men abducted over anti-Monytuil protest in Unity State

Published 18 hours ago

U.S Ambassador: “Army must regain trust of citizens”

Published 19 hours ago

CES approves hefty 16 billion pounds in annual budget

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.