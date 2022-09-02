2nd September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | States   |   Jonglei Health Minister hands DG 3 months suspension for “insubordination”

Jonglei Health Minister hands DG 3 months suspension for “insubordination”

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 7 mins ago

Atong Kuol Manyang, Jonglei State Minister of Health. | Photo: Atong Kuol twitter page.

Jonglei State Minister of Health Atong Kuol Manyang has suspended her Director-General for 90 days over alleged misconduct on Wednesday.

Chol Kueth Kulong was handed the suspension by the Minister Atong for allegedly refusing to accept the appointment of junior directors within the ministry.

In her order dated August 31, Atong also said investigations have been instituted against the DG for repeated noncompliance with her instructions.

Atong also accused DG of refusing to receive and implement her letter and orders.

According to the Director General in the state Ministry of Information and Communication, Mohamed Chuol Peter, clarified that the DG was suspended for rejecting the appointment of directors.

“The State minister of health yesterday has suspended the DG yesterday. According to the letter which I found, the DG rejected the appointment which was made by the minister,” said Chuol.

“Days ago, the minister appointed the directors in the ministry and that is where the misunderstanding between the two people start.”

Eye Radio was not able to get the suspended official to respond.

According to the civil servants act 2011, the Director General is the higher appointing authority for the directors in the ministry.

Since the formation of Transitional Government of the National Unity, there has been existing dispute between the Ministers and the Director Generals over the appointing power.

 

 

Popular Stories
Public invited to witness graduation of forces 1

Public invited to witness graduation of forces

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal 2

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns 3

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal 4

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police 5

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jonglei Health Minister hands DG 3 months suspension for “insubordination”

Published 7 mins ago

Wau officials contemplate suicide awareness as two men take own lives

Published 15 hours ago

Six men abducted over anti-Monytuil protest in Unity State

Published 15 hours ago

U.S Ambassador: “Army must regain trust of citizens”

Published 16 hours ago

CES approves hefty 16 billion pounds in annual budget

Published 18 hours ago

Olony’s Kitgwang faction denies attacking Fangak County

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.