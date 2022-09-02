Jonglei Health Minister hands DG 3 months suspension for “insubordination”

Jonglei State Minister of Health Atong Kuol Manyang has suspended her Director-General for 90 days over alleged misconduct on Wednesday.

Chol Kueth Kulong was handed the suspension by the Minister Atong for allegedly refusing to accept the appointment of junior directors within the ministry.

In her order dated August 31, Atong also said investigations have been instituted against the DG for repeated noncompliance with her instructions.

Atong also accused DG of refusing to receive and implement her letter and orders.

According to the Director General in the state Ministry of Information and Communication, Mohamed Chuol Peter, clarified that the DG was suspended for rejecting the appointment of directors.

“The State minister of health yesterday has suspended the DG yesterday. According to the letter which I found, the DG rejected the appointment which was made by the minister,” said Chuol.

“Days ago, the minister appointed the directors in the ministry and that is where the misunderstanding between the two people start.”

Eye Radio was not able to get the suspended official to respond.

According to the civil servants act 2011, the Director General is the higher appointing authority for the directors in the ministry.

Since the formation of Transitional Government of the National Unity, there has been existing dispute between the Ministers and the Director Generals over the appointing power.

