New Central Equatoria Governor pledges unity, service delivery

The new governor of Central Equatoria, Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, has officially assumed office, with his predecessor pledging support amid growing security challenges in the state.

Speaking at his reception on Tuesday, June 18, Governor Mujung promised to build on the foundation laid by his predecessors, focusing on development, service delivery, unity, and social cohesion among communities.

Mujung called for determination and commitment to serve the public interest and described the welfare of public servants as a “burning issue” that needs urgent attention.

The former SSPDF Air Force commander also warned against normalizing corruption, saying it undermines the trust of citizens and development partners.

On the issue of insecurity, Mujung partly blamed it on a lack of development and employment opportunities.

He said the government will work to address the grievances that have led some individuals to take up arms, to reintegrate them into society for peace and prosperity.

He also said infrastructure development in health and education will be treated as a fundamental right of the people.

Mujung urged all arms of the state government, regardless of political affiliation, to put aside differences and work in unity for the benefit of the people of Central Equatoria.

“I’m not starting from scratch; a solid foundation has already been established by my predecessors. I commit to continue with the same vision of development and service delivery, alongside the paramount task of maintaining unity and social cohesion among all the communities within Central Equatoria,” he said.

“Our collective success relies entirely on our unwavering effort, determination, and steadfast commitment towards achieving the public interest for all our people. This shared purpose must be our guiding star,” he added.

Governor Mujung was appointed on Monday by President Salva Kiir, replacing Augustino Jadalla.

He takes over a state facing persistent insecurity caused by armed groups, seasonal cattle herder movements, and land grabbing, challenges that have continued despite efforts by former governors.

Meanwhile, the outgoing governor, General Augustino Jadalla, pledged to support his successor during the transition.

He also said Mujung will be supported by a strong executive and legislature in tackling the pressing challenges.

“The tasks ahead are many. Promoting security, improving service-delivery, enhancing agriculture, building infrastructure, and ensuring unity across all our diverse communities in Central Equatorial. And these challenges are big, need unity, need commitment,” said Gen. Augustino Jadalla, who spoke during the reception of his predecessor.

He added: “… I want to assure you, you have elite executives. You have elite ministers. They will help you. You have elite advisors. And we have a great assembly. Our assembly is very strong. And I want to advise the executive and legislature to continue in the spirit of cooperation.”

“I will pledge to support you through this transition,” he further said.

