Uganda begins evacuation of citizens from Iran and Israel

KAMPALA, Uganda (Eye Radio) – Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a coordinated emergency operation to evacuate its nationals stranded in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, following the outbreak of armed conflict between the two countries on June 13.

In a statement issued by the Ugandan government confirmed it is working closely with its diplomatic missions and relevant government agencies in both conflict zones. The primary objective is to ensure the safety and secure evacuation of all registered Ugandan citizens.

According to Permanent Secretary Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Ministry has successfully registered Ugandan students in Iran.

Information regarding Ugandan nationals in Israel is being compiled through reports received from concerned relatives and other parties.

The statement specifically confirmed that 48 Ugandan students are currently being evacuated from Tehran, Iran’s capital. To facilitate a smooth evacuation process, Uganda has engaged with neighbouring countries, including Iran and Israel, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Jordan.

These nations have been requested to provide gratis (free) visas upon arrival for evacuating Ugandans, easing their transit.

Furthermore, Uganda has instructed its embassies in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar to prepare comprehensive consular support for any evacuees who might pass through these countries.

These missions will also deploy dedicated officers to receive the arriving nationals and arrange for their safe onward journey back to Uganda.

Despite these proactive measures, the Ministry acknowledged significant logistical hurdles. Both Iran and Israel have imposed airspace closures, and the volatile security situation in the region is considerably delaying the arrangement of reliable transport for stranded Ugandans.

“The Ministry is doing everything within its means to ensure that all the stranded Ugandan nationals are accorded safe and secure transportation out of the affected areas,” read part of the official statement, underscoring the government’s commitment to its citizens’ well-being.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged the public to direct all inquiries and information regarding stranded Ugandans to its consular services via email at consular@mofa.go.ug.

