IGAD urges member states to invest in AI, cyber security

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is calling on its member states, including South Sudan, to prioritize investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity infrastructure as part of a regional push to tackle evolving security challenges.

Speaking at the Regional Consultative Seminar on Harnessing Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity for Security, Cooperation, and Resilience in Nairobi this morning, IGAD Executive Director Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu unveiled a sweeping vision for digital security in the Greater Horn of Africa.

“The IGAD region faces complex security challenges—from transnational crime and terrorism to cybercrime and gaps in border management,” said Dr. Workneh. “Technology is already transforming our security landscape, and it must be guided ethically and strategically.”

Held under the theme “Technology best serves humanity when we as humanity guide its development,” the seminar drew policymakers and security experts from across the region.

Dr. Workneh proposed a multi-pronged approach including the allocation of national budgets to fund AI security innovation, the establishment of regional AI ethics protocols for law enforcement, shared cybersecurity standards, and robust cross-border incident response mechanisms.

Central to his proposal is the IGAD Digital Security Skills Initiative, which aims to train cybersecurity professionals and create AI Centres of Excellence in each member state, with a focus on law enforcement applications.

Citing recent advancements, Dr. Workneh highlighted predictive policing in Ethiopia, AI-powered surveillance in Kenya—where police response times have improved by 40%—and Uganda’s use of digital ID systems for identity verification. Rwanda, though not an IGAD member, was also noted as a regional benchmark for AI-integrated community policing.

In Djibouti, where IGAD is headquartered, AI-enhanced port security systems are playing a key role in maritime safety along the Red Sea corridor.

Despite these strides, Dr. Workneh sounded a warning on the rising threat of cybercrime. Across Africa, 68% of security breaches are cyber-related. Kenya alone lost over $83 million to cybercrime in 2023, with attacks on government security systems rising by 45% year-on-year.

“If we act decisively, the IGAD region and the Greater Horn of Africa can lead in responsible AI deployment for security,” he said. “By 2035, AI could contribute $180 billion to our regional GDP and create 2.5 million jobs, including critical cybersecurity roles.”

To achieve this, he proposed that by 2030: governments allocate at least 2% of national budgets to AI security infrastructure, the private sector invest in local talent development and development partners support technology transfer to law enforcement agencies.

However, Dr. Workneh acknowledged a stark gap in skilled labor, warning that IGAD will need 500,000 AI and cybersecurity professionals by 2030, yet is training fewer than 15,000 annually.

He also emphasized the need for responsible data-sharing among member states to combat cross-border crime, enhance regional intelligence cooperation, and safeguard critical infrastructure.

