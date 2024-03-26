New Central Bank branch in Nimule a game changer -Dr Alic

The Bank of South Sudan governor has described the inauguration of a Bank branch in Nimule, Eastern Equatoria State as a game changer in improving revenue collection and opening job opportunities to the locals.

The launch took place on 23-03-2024.

Dr. Alic Garang thanked the two institutions for innovative systems, saying “Nimule plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade, commerce, and the interaction between South Sudan, and the regional and international trading partners.”

He said by bringing such essential financial services nearer to the people, the Bank fosters financial inclusion.

According to Dr Garang, “the branch will also bring about town to the people, create jobs for the locals especially from Magwi County, and from different ethnic groups in Eastern Equatoria State.

