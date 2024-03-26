26th March 2024
Activist calls for urgent political dialogue on elections

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 30 mins ago

South Sudan Presidency (Photo: Courtesy).

A civil society activist reiterated calls on political leaders and the presidency to engage in an inclusive dialogue to determine a successful end to the transitional period.

The call comes amidst increasing demands for dialogue among the peace parties to address the controversies over the December 2024 elections.

Lony Ruot, a member of Standard Action and the Transitional Justice Working Group said, it is concerning that there hasn’t been consensus among political parties regarding the elections.

Mr. Ruot stated that an inclusive dialogue involving civil society will help shape the country’s destiny.

He said civil society’s participation is pivotal, reminiscing their involvement in the negotiations for the revitalized peace deal in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“Up to now the parties are not agreeing. There are some who are saying there is need for election and others they say no elections. So, these are some of the question needs to be answered through dialogues, so our call is that we need to see them dialoguing.”

“And that dialogue should not be left to political leaders. Other stakeholders like civil society need to take part like how we participated during the peace agreement in Addis Ababa, civil society also took part.”

“So, this time around also if they are deciding whether there is election or no election, we need to take part in that discussion.”

“Our call to political leaders to the presidency and to all the parties that they should do inclusive dialogue there where this fate of this country will be decided.”

Last week, Dr. Lam Akol, leader of the National Democratic Movement, echoed the need for dialogue among the parties prior to the upcoming elections.

According to Dr. Akol, dialogue is key to navigating South Sudan out of its current challenges and resolving the dilemma confronting the political elites regarding the conduct of elections.

