Nearly 200,000 people crossed to S. Sudan since war erupted in Sudan

Nearly 200,000 people have crossed from Sudan to South Sudan to escape the conflict that erupted in April, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs has said.

According to Minister Albino Atak, the influx of returnees and refugees is increasing daily.

He told Eye Radio earlier today 10% of them are refugees from Sudan and the neighbouring countries.

The Humanitarian Ministers said the government is currently facilitating the transportation of the returnees from Renk and other entry points to their respective states.

Albino also said the Ministry and its partners including the UN agencies are providing food and non-food assistance to both the returnees and returnees.

However, he called upon those still stranded to be patient as the government and partners are working to take them to their final destinations.

“The movement of people from Sudan as a result of that conflict that started on 15th April is now continuing, people are still moving,” Atak told Eye Radio.

“They are the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan and refugees, who are mostly from Sudan and other nationalities like Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.”

“People are still moving as a result of the conflict in Sudan which is continuing up to now,” he said.

“Up to now those who have crossed the borders to South Sudan are almost reaching now 200,000 people, this includes returnees and refugees, 91 per cent are returnees and citizens of South Sudan and refugees are the rest.”

Fighting in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has entered the second month now.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, thousands wounded, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Nimule police refute harassment of stranded foreign grain dealers Previous Post