5th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Nearly 200,000 people crossed to S. Sudan since war erupted in Sudan

Nearly 200,000 people crossed to S. Sudan since war erupted in Sudan

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Some of Sudanese refugees in Northern Bahr El Ghazal - April 30, 2023 - Courtesy

Nearly 200,000 people have crossed from Sudan to South Sudan to escape the conflict that erupted in April, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs has said.

According to Minister Albino Atak, the influx of returnees and refugees is increasing daily.

He told Eye Radio earlier today 10% of them are refugees from Sudan and the neighbouring countries.

The Humanitarian Ministers said the government is currently facilitating the transportation of the returnees from Renk and other entry points to their respective states.

Albino also said the Ministry and its partners including the UN agencies are providing food and non-food assistance to both the returnees and returnees.

However, he called upon those still stranded to be patient as the government and partners are working to take them to their final destinations.

“The movement of people from Sudan as a result of that conflict that started on 15th April is now continuing, people are still moving,” Atak told Eye Radio.

“They are the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan and refugees, who are mostly from Sudan and other nationalities like Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.”

“People are still moving as a result of the conflict in Sudan which is continuing up to now,” he said.

“Up to now those who have crossed the borders to South Sudan are almost reaching now 200,000 people, this includes returnees and refugees, 91 per cent are returnees and citizens of South Sudan and refugees are the rest.”

Fighting in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has entered the second month now.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, thousands wounded, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Popular Stories
Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi 1

Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi

Published Friday, June 30, 2023

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo 2

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

CES tasks acting mayor to prioritize sanitation, security in Juba 3

CES tasks acting mayor to prioritize sanitation, security in Juba

Published Thursday, June 29, 2023

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament 4

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace 5

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace

Published Saturday, July 1, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Student dies after being hit by stray bullet during Juba land eviction

Published 2 hours ago

EES to celebrate Independence Day in Kapoeta North

Published 2 hours ago

Nearly 200,000 people crossed to S. Sudan since war erupted in Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Nimule police refute harassment of stranded foreign grain dealers

Published 5 hours ago

Immigration Dept. receives 1st shipment of over 200,000 passport booklets

Published 5 hours ago

Elections must be held, Wau rally signals SPLM’s resolve -President Kiir

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!