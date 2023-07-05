EES to celebrate Independence Day in Kapoeta North

Eastern Equatoria state government will celebrate the 12th anniversary of the country’s independence in Kapoeta North County- with the local population contributing 13 bulls for the occasion.

Different communities from across the state are expected to take part in the celebrations.

There will be sports activities and speeches from political leaders in the State during the day.

According to the County Commissioner of Kapoeta North, the construction of a 20 by 9 meters shelter at the county freedom square is at the final stage.

But the 3- square meter podium at the height of 2.5 meters has been completed.

Commissioner Ipone said the citizens in the county have contributed 13 bulls for the Independence Day celebrations.

“The people of Kapoeta North County are happy and prepared for this 12th celebration this is going to be celebrated at the state level,” Ipone said.

“The preparation is 95 per cent because the freedom square has been prepared, the shade has been constructed by the State and the chairs are on the way.”

“They have also been purchased, the mobilization has been done and the citizens have also contributed with the livestock for the guests that will be coming,” she said.

South Sudan will on Sunday commemorate its 12th anniversary after gaining independence from Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter