23rd August 2022
Mundri woman arrested for killing her one month baby, blames ‘hardship’

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 hour ago

A woman in her mid-20s has been arrested by the Police in Mundri West County of Western Equatoria State after she killed her one-month-old baby citing ‘economic hardship’.

The incident happened over the weekend in a place called Hai-Taliwa a few kilometers from Mundri West headquarters.

According to the area Inspector of police, the unnamed woman believed to be in her mid-20s told them during the investigation that she took the life of her child because she could not afford the cost of living.

Maj. Gen. Ishaqa Abboud was quoted by a local Radio station – Amadi FM, on Tuesday as saying: “There is a woman who killed her child, she strangled the neck of the child and died.”

“The woman has confessed that she is the one who did it. We opened a case against her and she is now in police custody. We will arrange for her in the court,” he added.

“She narrated the reasons, the reason being the economic situation. It seems the husband doesn’t give her money, and that is one of the reasons she killed her baby boy.”

