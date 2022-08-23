23rd August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Lecture halls to be expanded to accommodate new students – Akec

Lecture halls to be expanded to accommodate new students – Akec

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 33 mins ago

Prof. John Akec, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Juba - Photo Credit: Office of the President, August 22, 2022

Lecture halls at the university of Juba will be expanded to accommodate newly admitted students, the Vice Chancellor has disclosed.

This came after a meeting between Professor John Akec and President Salva Kiir on the status of the public universities in the country.

Prof. Akec said due to the increase in the number of new intakes this year, the institution has set up plans to widen lecture halls to accommodate the huge number of newly admitted students.

He also said the university will graduate about 7,000 students this year.

However, he did not specify the date for the graduation ceremony.

The report from the office of the president indicates that the two also discussed the need for public universities to engage with government institutions in revising the policies that will improve the economy, agriculture, and the education system.

Akec reiterates there will be steady improvements in the state of affairs of public universities across the country.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Beauty Pageant Kiden flown to Nairobi as govt takes blame 1

Beauty Pageant Kiden flown to Nairobi as govt takes blame

Published Friday, August 19, 2022

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam 2

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam

Published Saturday, August 20, 2022

Kiir handed report on Mayom summary execution 3

Kiir handed report on Mayom summary execution

Published Thursday, August 18, 2022

South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars thrash Djibouti 6-0 4

South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars thrash Djibouti 6-0

Published Thursday, August 18, 2022

27,000 displaced in Upper Nile amid escalating Kitgwang fighting 5

27,000 displaced in Upper Nile amid escalating Kitgwang fighting

Published Saturday, August 20, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lecture halls to be expanded to accommodate new students – Akec

Published 33 mins ago

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence

Published 2 hours ago

2 suspects in the killing of Nimule Chief appear in court Tuesday

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity

Published 6 hours ago

7 children drown in Gogrial East amid heavy rains

Published 6 hours ago

Construct under-trees village school in Maridi, church leader appeals

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.