Lecture halls to be expanded to accommodate new students – Akec

This came after a meeting between Professor John Akec and President Salva Kiir on the status of the public universities in the country.

Prof. Akec said due to the increase in the number of new intakes this year, the institution has set up plans to widen lecture halls to accommodate the huge number of newly admitted students.

He also said the university will graduate about 7,000 students this year.

However, he did not specify the date for the graduation ceremony.

The report from the office of the president indicates that the two also discussed the need for public universities to engage with government institutions in revising the policies that will improve the economy, agriculture, and the education system.

Akec reiterates there will be steady improvements in the state of affairs of public universities across the country.