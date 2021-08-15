Uncategorized

MOH asks interior to delay issuance of unified Covid-19 certificates for travelers

An example of Coronavirus e-certificate

The Ministry of Health has requested delay of the implementation of Unified Covid-19 certificate for travelers.

In May, the ministry introduced e-governance management system that is designed to centralize all the results and functions of the Covid-19 laboratories in the country.

The government intended to implement the plan today, the 15th of August.

But in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, the undersecretary in the ministry of health requested to reschedule the implementation.

This, Dr. Victoria Majur says, will allow it to incorporate Coronavirus required data into the ministry of health e-governance platform – a work that will lasts weeks.

She states that the ministry will communicate as soon as the e-governance covid-19 platform is operational and ready to issue the unified certificate.

The unified covid-19 certificate will be centrally processed through the Ministry of Health website on www.health.eservices.gov.ss.

