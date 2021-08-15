Kiir replaces Warrap deputy governor in a mini-reshuffle

President Salva Kiir has appointed Debora Odual Okech deputy governor of Warrap State.

She replaces Ayen Mayor, who was dismissed from his position on Thursday.

In a republican decree read out on the state-run SSBC last night, Kiir also relieved the undersecretary of the ministry of roads and bridges, Engineer Jeramiah Turich.

He replaced him with Engineer Peter Konyjiel.

In another decree, the president replaced the undersecretary at the Ministry of Federal Affairs, Peter Gol Nhim, with Clement Philmon.

Another official who lost his job is the undersecretary of Humanitarian Affairs, Peter Gatwech Kulang.

Dr. Kot Bol Nyuarthe was made his replacement.

In another decree, President Kiir terminated the service of a High Court Judge Jairo Ajang Cornelius.

The decree did not cite any reason for the termination of the Judge’s services.

However, section 61 (B) of South Sudan Judiciary Act, stipulates that the service of any justice or judge shall be terminated because of resignation, retirement or death.