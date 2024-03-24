S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October

About 5,000 delegates from across Africa are expected to come to Juba for a regional trade fair exhibition due October, 26, 2024, according to the Trade and Industry Minister.

Minister William Anyuon Kuol says South Sudan gained the trust to host the 24th edition of the East African Community Exhibition during the closure of the 23rd edition in Bujumbura on December,15th,2023,

“South Sudan going to host this event and it is going to be a very big event that will take 10 days and this event,” he confirmed to reporters on Wednesday.

The exhibition to be held for ten days, will draw traders and officials including ministers from across Africa, an opportunity for entrepreneurial people in South Sudan show case and promote their products.

“It will bring more opportunities because when they are here, they will see most of the products that we have and that is where we will promote the products that we produce here in South Sudan,” he said.



The trade minister said the government will coordinate with state authorities to facilitate the transportation of traders from the states to the national capital Juba, adding that the institution is now talking to the state governments through the governors about the plans

He urged South Sudanese especially the entrepreneur not to miss the event for their own benefits.

The trade show, describes as an exciting line-up of both local and international companies, is an ideal platform for product launches, finding new buyers & distributors, promoting brand names & image, updating existing customers and updating oneself with the latest trends in the industry.

Often annually held, it attracts exhibitors from more than 30 countries, bringing exhibitors from all over East & Central Africa, thus giving exhibitors an excellent opportunity to explore several countries at one time.

