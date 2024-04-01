1st April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Measles outbreak claims 18 lives in Western Equatoria State

Measles outbreak claims 18 lives in Western Equatoria State

Authors: Michael Daniel | El-Sheikh Chol | Published: 27 mins ago

Map of Western Equatoria State. (Courtesy).

The death toll from the measles outbreak has reached eighteen amid rising cases, the Minister of Health in Western Equatoria has said.

This is up from nine since the outbreak in January this year.

Eleven of the deaths – mainly children, occurred in Nzara County and seven at the Yambio Civil Hospital and a Primary Health Care Unit.

According to the state Health Minister Juma Abdallah, the state registered seven new infection cases as of Saturday, March 30, 2024.

He told Eye Radio, 157 cases are currently being treated at different health facilities in the state.

“Currently, the cases of measles are very high after the vaccination of yellow fever and I would like to inform you and the public are currently in Yambio State Hospital. We have many cases of measles the number of cases is 157 cases,” Juma said.

“The number of cases has already increased for example in Yambio State Hospital we lost three children, then in Yambio HCC we lost four children, then in Nzara also it was ten, but now eleven including the nine-last time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Juma says the state is still waiting for intervention from the national health ministry and international health partners.

“We haven’t received any medical supplies, we have already submitted our micro plan to the National Minister of Health and WHO and according to the information from our partner WHO, they have received the report and they are still working on it,” he said.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda 1

South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda

Published Wednesday, March 27, 2024

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA 2

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba 3

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba

Published Thursday, March 28, 2024

New Central Bank branch in Nimule a game changer -Dr Alic 4

New Central Bank branch in Nimule a game changer -Dr Alic

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

South Sudan not ready for December 2024 elections: civil society 5

South Sudan not ready for December 2024 elections: civil society

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK MPs deeply concerned over escalating situation in Sudan, S. Sudan

Published 7 mins ago

Measles outbreak claims 18 lives in Western Equatoria State

Published 27 mins ago

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife

Published 20 hours ago

Cargo plane crash-landed at Malakal Airport

Published 21 hours ago

VP Abdelbagi cautions Muslim traders against unnecessary price hikes

Published 22 hours ago

Kenya shipping agents sue over S. Sudan cargo tracking fees

Published Saturday, March 30, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!