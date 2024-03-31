Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife

The wife of former Mayor of Juba City Kalisto Ladu says her husband was arrested early on Easter Sunday by unidentified security personnel.

Ann Grace Juan Fiorentino told Eye Radio on Sunday morning, that Kalisto returned home at midnight when he was stopped by armed men outside his gate.

According to Juan, the ex-Juba Mayor was beaten in front of her before being forced into an armored Toyota land-cruiser, and driven away.

“One of the soldiers said, this person is not listening to us, and another one told him to beat Kalsito. So he beat him violently and forced him into their car.

“While I watched what they did, I became paralyzed and could not cry or even call for help,” she said.

Grace said she tried to move towards the scene but had to back off as she was threatened at gunpoint.

“I moved towards the scene, and one of them threatened me at a gunpoint, and told me not to approach them. When I saw the weapon at my face, I turned back, and they took Kalisto with them.”

When asked who these people were, Juan said; ” Some of them wore civilian clothes, others wore military uniforms, and had military equipment. But I am not sure of the type of forces, whether they were security or police, but they were in military uniform. They were approximately eight to ten people.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the police spokesperson, Gen Daniel Juatin said they learnt the incident on social media and there was no official report about Kalisto being detained in any police station.

“All of us got this incident on social media but he is not in any police custody, and we didn’t receive any official report or complaint so we started investigating this case .”

For his part, the spokesperson of the National Security Service, David Kumuri told Eye Radio he was still gathering information, and consulting with the leadership about the matter.

