1st April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   UK MPs deeply concerned over escalating situation in Sudan, S. Sudan

UK MPs deeply concerned over escalating situation in Sudan, S. Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 mins ago

Vicky Ford, MP at UK House of Commons poses for a photo with Prime Minister Sunak.|Courtesy

The United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Sudan and South Sudan has expressed deep concern about what it describes as a dire and escalating Situation in the two neighboring countries.

“As Cross-Party Parliamentarians from the UK, we remain deeply concerned about the escalating situation in Sudan and South Sudan,” the statement posted on X27 March 2024, by Vicky Ford of the House of Commons reads.

It did not elaborate on the situation in South Sudan, but the statement comes amid ongoing dilemmas on how the country will end the transitional period.

Concerning the Sudan conflict, the UK Cross-Party Parliamentarians, called for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire from all parties in Sudan.

They also called for an end to all funding to warring parties and the provision of arms to the conflict in Sudan.

The UK MPs urged unrestricted and unfettered humanitarian access to all areas of Sudan for all civilians in need.

Meanwhile, the group says, it remains committed to advocating for peace, stability, and human rights in Sudan, and called on the government and international community to support these urgent priorities and address the worsening crisis in Sudan.

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda 1

South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda

Published Wednesday, March 27, 2024

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA 2

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba 3

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba

Published Thursday, March 28, 2024

New Central Bank branch in Nimule a game changer -Dr Alic 4

New Central Bank branch in Nimule a game changer -Dr Alic

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

South Sudan not ready for December 2024 elections: civil society 5

South Sudan not ready for December 2024 elections: civil society

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK MPs deeply concerned over escalating situation in Sudan, S. Sudan

Published 7 mins ago

Measles outbreak claims 18 lives in Western Equatoria State

Published 27 mins ago

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife

Published 20 hours ago

Cargo plane crash-landed at Malakal Airport

Published 21 hours ago

VP Abdelbagi cautions Muslim traders against unnecessary price hikes

Published 22 hours ago

Kenya shipping agents sue over S. Sudan cargo tracking fees

Published Saturday, March 30, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!