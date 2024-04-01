UK MPs deeply concerned over escalating situation in Sudan, S. Sudan

The United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Sudan and South Sudan has expressed deep concern about what it describes as a dire and escalating Situation in the two neighboring countries.

“As Cross-Party Parliamentarians from the UK, we remain deeply concerned about the escalating situation in Sudan and South Sudan,” the statement posted on X27 March 2024, by Vicky Ford of the House of Commons reads.

It did not elaborate on the situation in South Sudan, but the statement comes amid ongoing dilemmas on how the country will end the transitional period.

Concerning the Sudan conflict, the UK Cross-Party Parliamentarians, called for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire from all parties in Sudan.

They also called for an end to all funding to warring parties and the provision of arms to the conflict in Sudan.

The UK MPs urged unrestricted and unfettered humanitarian access to all areas of Sudan for all civilians in need.

Meanwhile, the group says, it remains committed to advocating for peace, stability, and human rights in Sudan, and called on the government and international community to support these urgent priorities and address the worsening crisis in Sudan.

