22nd July 2022
Two Aweil teachers arrested for attempted rape on 16-year-old

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 4 hours ago

Man in handcuffs - Courtesy

The Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal’s Aweil town have detained two foreign teachers for allegedly attempting to defile a 16-year-girl on Monday.

The two suspects have been identified as 30-years-old Philip Katende and Henry Iseko at 34.

The Commissioner of Police in Aweil, Major General Philip Madut Tong said on Thursday evening, the suspects are still under investigation.

“They are now under police investigation. The complaint opened a case against them and they are now in the police station. The complainant said they attempted to rape a girl child,” said General Madut.

The 16-year-old girl is said to be studying at a primary school in Aweil town.

Meanwhile, a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the state police, said the first suspect, Henry Iseko attempted to assault the minor on 1st July at Maper West.

The matter was reportedly resolved at the family level.

However, two weeks later, his colleague Philip Katende made similar attempt, prompting the teenager to press the mother to report the case to police.

The two men residing in the same compound with girl, were then handcuffed and thrown into jail.

The police chief did not disclose the nationality of the suspects. But The Tower Post reports that the duo are Ugandans.

An anonymous representative of the King Solomon International School, where the suspects were teaching told The Tower Post, the accusations are baseless.

 

 

 

