Man shot dead, 13 children abducted in Jonglei State

Jonglei Police said Friday a man was shot dead, and thirteen children were abducted by unknown assailants in two separate incidents in the state.

Police Commissioner Major-General Elia Costa said the victim was killed in Duk County while on a journey to another location.

“Today morning, we received a report from Duk County, a man was moving from one place to another place, and along the way, he fell into an ambush by an unknown armed group, and they killed him,” Costa told Eye Radio from Bor town on Friday.

In another incident on Tuesday, 13 children, including 8 girls and 5 boys were abducted by armed men in Nyirol County.

General Costa said the state police only learned about the abduction on Thursday due to poor communication network in the far-flung area.

“In Nyirol, some three days back, we received a report also that unknown armed group attacked civilians moving from Nyirol to another Payam, so on their way they abduct thirteen children.”

Major General Elia Costa did not reveal the names of the deceased and hostages.

He said neither the culprits behind the incidents nor the motives for the killing and abduction are determined.

Insecurities characterized by killings and abductions with impunity continue to persist between communities in Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area despite a 2022 conference aimed at restoring peace in the restive areas.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Yakani urges consensus on salary impasse, says high prices torment citizens Previous Post