12th August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Man shot dead, 13 children abducted in Jonglei State

Man shot dead, 13 children abducted in Jonglei State

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: Friday, August 11, 2023

Crime scene barricade tape. (Courtesy)

Jonglei Police said Friday a man was shot dead, and thirteen children were abducted by unknown assailants in two separate incidents in the state.

Police Commissioner Major-General Elia Costa said the victim was killed in Duk County while on a journey to another location.

“Today morning, we received a report from Duk County, a man was moving from one place to another place, and along the way, he fell into an ambush by an unknown armed group, and they killed him,” Costa told Eye Radio from Bor town on Friday.

In another incident on Tuesday, 13 children, including 8 girls and 5 boys were abducted by armed men in Nyirol County.

General Costa said the state police only learned about the abduction on Thursday due to poor communication network in the far-flung area.

“In Nyirol, some three days back, we received a report also that unknown armed group attacked civilians moving from Nyirol to another Payam, so on their way they abduct thirteen children.”

Major General Elia Costa did not reveal the names of the deceased and hostages.

He said neither the culprits behind the incidents nor the motives for the killing and abduction are determined.

Insecurities characterized by killings and abductions with impunity continue to persist between communities in Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area despite a 2022 conference aimed at restoring peace in the restive areas.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S. Sudanese students in Ethiopia’s Amhara region seek evacuation 1

S. Sudanese students in Ethiopia’s Amhara region seek evacuation

Published Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Ethiopian army pushes back militiamen in Gondar, Lalibela – Reuters 2

Ethiopian army pushes back militiamen in Gondar, Lalibela – Reuters

Published Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Over 200 South Sudanese students graduate from Ethiopian universities 3

Over 200 South Sudanese students graduate from Ethiopian universities

Published Monday, August 7, 2023

Finance Minister Baak vows economic reforms, discourages buying V8s 4

Finance Minister Baak vows economic reforms, discourages buying V8s

Published Monday, August 7, 2023

Netizens’ views: Taban Deng top Kiir’s running mate list 5

Netizens’ views: Taban Deng top Kiir’s running mate list

Published Monday, August 7, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenyan woman handed 10 years in jail for cocaine smuggling

Published 3 hours ago

Advocate calls for youth empowerment in combating climate change

Published 4 hours ago

Lafon: Chief arrested after killing two over adultery case

Published 4 hours ago

After 4 months, Sudan war stalemated and plagued by abuses

Published 6 hours ago

Finance minister pledges 600% salary increment in 5 months

Published 21 hours ago

Parliament passes budget with 400% salary adjustment

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!