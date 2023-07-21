Man dies after drinking herbs cocktail to remove alcohol addiction

A man died in the Jondoru suburb of Juba on Thursday after taking a cocktail of traditional herbs that were intended to remove alcohol addiction.

The victim identified as James Loro reportedly consulted his wife about where he can get traditional herbs that can lure him out of alcohol addiction.

His brother Paul Lokala says after the late visited a group of traditional herbalists yesterday, he was administered the sample, but he died immediately.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, Lokala said three traditional doctors suspected to have made the drug have been arrested.

“The wife told us that they went to a herbalist to get medicine to stop alcohol so when they came back, he vomited and died,” Lokala said.

“It was the second day for him to take the medicine. It was supposed to be for three days. Our boys in the area went to the place and brought the three male herbalists and we handed them to the police”.

He further said the family is waiting for the postmortem to determine whether the cause of death was the herbals or a different sickness.

“We are waiting for the result from the doctor to know if the problem is from the herbals or the late, the process is still on, and we are waiting for results from the hospital.”

The victim is a father of three sons.

Juba Police could not immediately respond to Eye Radio’s request for comment.

On his part, Nathan Momo Samuel, the Deputy Chief of Jonduru Block 4 encourages people to desist from going to herbalists over alcohol issues.

Instead, he encourages them to seek medical or legal advice.

“I see such things are because of carelessness. I stayed in Juba for forty years and what I know is that when someone takes alcohol a lot at home, they are taken to a traditional court and sworn in and I see it better than herbs that are given without checkup and it kills a person”.

