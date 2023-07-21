Aweil man rescued from mob of learners after punching their teacher

A man was rescued from a crowd of pupils in Aweil of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State after he allegedly assaulted their teacher for canning his daughter, the police said.

The chaotic incident happened at Maper East Primary School on Wednesday.

According to the Police, the man reportedly stormed the school premises where he assaulted a teacher who is said to have severely punished his daughter.

Following the incident, the students retaliated by attacking the alleged parent and damaging his motorcycle.

Captain Guot Guot Akol, the State police spokesperson said the unnamed man was first rescued by teachers who locked him in an office until the police arrived.

“According to the preliminary investigation we had, it appeared that one of the children who happened to be the daughter of the parent that attacked the teacher was disciplined by the school,” Captain Akol narrated what happened to Eye Radio.

“The child run back to the parent to report the matter to the mother and the mother had to also call the husband and explain the situation.”

“The husband immediately came to the school. Unfortunately, he was furious; he was very angry, and they did not go well with the teacher that tried to explain the situation.”

“Out of anger, he punches the teacher and he [the teacher] falls down. When the students saw the situation, they attacked the parent and also, they damaged his motorbike. Fortunately, the police arrived on time and the situation was contained.”

Captain Guot Guot Akol further said the police did not arrest any person but urged the State Ministry of general education to address the matter.

He said both the teacher and the parent were treated from injuries they during the violence.

“We managed to take the injured teacher to the hospital and also the parent that attacked the school. We brought him to the police station because he was also injured, we had to also give him form 8 and to proceed with his medication.”

“We urge the Ministry of Education to investigate this matter and resolve it in their situation. As per the people that were injured, up to now, we manage or registered only two people.”

“The teacher that was punched in the face by the parent and the parent that was also attacked by the students.”