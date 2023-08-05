5th August 2023
Man arrested after killing clan-mate for impregnating sister

Author: Elshiekh Chol jieng | Published: 22 mins ago

Police handcuffs

A man is being held in Lakes State’s Rumbek East police custody for allegedly shooting dead his clanmate who was suspected to have impregnated his sister, according to the state spokesperson Major General Elijah Mabor Makuac.

The police officer narrated that two families clashed on August 2nd after a man allegedly impregnated a girl belonging to his section.

A brother of the girl allegedly shot the suspected man dead and wounded another before escaping from the scene.

Major General Elijah Mabor Makuac said the killer was arrested the following day.

“The suspect was arrested the following day, and he is currently under arrest, and he is doing well, the case is proceeding well and the tension is down actually.

General Mabor said the incident caused tension but the state government and area chiefs intervened to contain the situation.

“These people are from one section so, the elders and chiefs plus the government intervened to calm down the situation.”

Major General Mabor is yet to disclose the murderer suspect’s identity.

