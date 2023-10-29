29th October 2023
Malakia crush Juba United 6-0 to secure semifinal spot

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 24 mins ago

Malakia FC beat Juba United 6-0 to reach semis. (Photo: Emmanuel Patrick Laku/Facebook).

Malakia FC on Saturday sailed to the semifinals of the South Sudan Cup in Juba after an easy 6-0 victory against Juba United FC at Buluk Playground.

Malakia’s star captain Michael Taku opened the score to put his team in an early lead in the first half before netting two more goals to sum it to a hat-trick.

Center defender Oman Mbil and Samuel Odong each scored before an own goal from Juba United’s Martin Philip.

The win against the 2nd Division side means Malakia will have to battle either heavyweights Kator FC or Zalzal FC in the semifinals.

Zalzal and Kator will play the last quarterfinal match at Buluk Playground on Sunday afternoon.

Kator have been invincible along their journey through the tournament, having eliminated Munuki FC in a 2-1 victory in the Round 16 stage, while Zalzal surprised elite Atlabara FC in a 2-0 win in the last 16 stage.

The winner of the tournament will represent the juba in South Sudan Cup at the national level.

 

 

