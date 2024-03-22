Maban MPs petition appointment of Upper Nile deputy governor

Some Maban Community intellectuals and national members of parliament have opposed the appointment of Deng Joh Agok as the Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State, describing him as divisive and incapable.

In a letter dated March 19, 2024, the community members accused Agok of fueling conflict between the Mabaan and Melut people when he was a commissioner.

“As representatives of Maban community, we hereby express our strong opposition to the appointment of Mr. Deng Joh Angok as the deputy governor of Upper Nile State,” reads the statement signed by five people including three lawmakers.

“Our rejection stem from several critical reasons that we believe render Mr. Angok unfit for such a crucial role in our state governance.”

They alleged that during Agok’s tenure as the County Commissioner of Melut, many people lost their lives due to conflicts between the two communities.

The intellectuals and lawmakers said they are questioning Agok’ ability to effectively manage inter-communal relations to foster peace and harmony among the diverse communities of the State.

“During his tenure as the commissioner of Melut County in the year 2021, Mr Deng Joh Agok’s actions exacerbated tension between the Maban and the Melut people, resulting in tragic loss of lives.”

“In this case, his inability to manage inter-communal relations raises serious concerns about his capability to foster peace and harmony within the diverse communities of Upper Nile State,” the group said.

Eye Radio’s efforts to get the new deputy governor to respond to the accusations, were not immediately successful.

The statement stated that Upper Nile is in fragile state facing numerous socio-political challenges, and as such, Agok’s “lack of experience in navigating such dynamics” cast doubts he will effectively address the issues.

The intellectuals further said the state deserves leadership that is seasoned and knowledgeable about the intricacies of governance in a unique context.

The group urges the appointing authority to reconsider Deng Joh Agok’s assignment and get another candidate with requisite skills and commitment to foster peace, unity and development in the State.

Deputy Governor Angok, who was appointed on March 18, already took oath on Thursday, as President Kiir directed him and Jonglei deputy governor Atong Kuol Manyang to unite communities in their states.

“President Kiir emphasized the importance of unity and urged the newly appointed state officials to take charge by promoting peace and harmony among the civil populations,” the president’s office said.

For years, Melut and Maban communities have contested the Kilo-Achera area, whose administration has recently been temporarily taken over by the state government to avert further ethnic conflicts.

In 2017, the two communities clashed over the territory, leading to loss of lives, and prompting the government to form a committee to investigate the incident.

After the violence, a committee led by Vice-President James Wani Igga visited the area in November 2022 and decided to make the disputed area a demilitarized zone.

Igga’s committee recommended that Maban moves back to the Jamam area, while Melut community retracts to Kilo 20, and neighboring Longeichuk pulls back to the Bulgok area.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter