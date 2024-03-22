23rd March 2024
IGAD supports ‘peaceful’ elections in South Sudan

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 14 hours ago

IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, Amb. Ismail Wais speaks at the Civil society conference in Juba on Thursday, 21st March 2024. Photo Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan Ambassador Ismail Wais has called for timely and peaceful elections to end the transitional period in the country.

Ambassador Wais said the Intergovernmental Authority on Development supports an election that is free, fair and credible.

The IGAD envoy said although election have both positive and dividing factors, it is very important for South Sudanese to choose their leaders provided that it is a peaceful process.

“We are for election, why because it is the only way to a democratic transition of this country which is possible, and we want a peaceful, fair, free and credible election,” he said.

Envoy Wais made the remarks at the closing session of a 3-day civil society forum on the way forward for ending the transition period in Juba yesterday.

“What we don’t want is that this country goes to war again and to violent. As we know election is a positive process, but it could also be a polarizing and diving factor and there we all should stand for a peaceful election.”

South Sudan is expected to go for its first ever general elections 9 months from now, but the peace parties remain divided over the fate of the democratic exercise.

The September 2018 peace accord stipulates that the revitalized government of national unity shall organize elections three months to the end of the transitional period.

 

 

 

