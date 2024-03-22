Inkomoko South Sudan to help 19,200 refugees, returnees in business

Inkomoko South Sudan, a non-governmental organization has launched a micro-economic program to support 19,200 vulnerable people with skills and finance to start businesses.

The three-year investment program targets refugees, returnees, internally displaced persons and small-scale entrepreneurs in Central Equatoria’s Juba, Gorom, Mangala areas, and Maban in Upper Nile.

The empowerment initiative includes helping the individuals with business ideas, training them on financial management and literacy, and investing directly in their businesses.

Inkomoko Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Julienne Oyler said the Organization strives to make people grow and sustain good businesses.

““People have good ideas, but when you have a good idea, it does not necessarily mean that you know accounting,” Ms. Oyler said during the lunch of the program in Juba on Thursday.

“What Inkomoko does is we come and help you with your good idea and turn it into a good business. We offer strategic, advice, trainings on financial management and literacy.”

“Those people who need it can come to us and we have an internal revolving fund for investment. So, we can invest directly into your business as long as you have demonstrated that you’re continuing to add good business practices.”

She said the organization’s sole objective is to see to it that vulnerable people are empowered to sustain good businesses.

On his part, South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitant Commission Chairperson, Peter Gatwech Kulang, applauded Inkomonko for the initiative to support refugees.

Gatwech said he believes the program is one of the solutions to addressing challenges the refugees are facing.

“The big question is what we do to address the situation we are already in regarding the refugee crisis? For me, it lies in the initiative such as the one Inkomoko has launched,” Gatwech said.

“Precisely one of the solutions to tackling refugee challenges is when we stand viewing refugees as an asset not a liability or burden in the host country.”

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Angelina Teny expressed the government’s commitment to supporting refugees and displaced persons to earn a decent livelihood.

“We made a commitment in Geneva to work and support refugees to earn a decent livelihood, to earn so that they live a life of integrity” she said.

“One is it is an obligation that people are people, and they are supposed to have a dignified life, we are also aware of the effect of forceful displacement in the dignity of the persons who is been displaced.”

Inkomoko is a business advisory and investment firm that supports entrepreneurs in marginalized communities across Africa by providing business coaching, training and affordable financing.

